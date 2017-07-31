Photo Gallery - Cahir Drive for Hope and Change

Drive for Hope and Change

Margaret Casey, Tipperary Rural Traveller Coordinator,Actor John Connors and Brigid Quilligan Kerry Rural Traveller Project.

Drive for Hope and Change

Mum Linda, with Nanny Ann and children Mary Ellen, Thomas and Annalise Reilly came to support the Drive for Change in Cahir on last Sunday.

Drive for Hope and Change

Margaret Casey, Tipperary Rural Traveller Coordinator and the piper who led the Horse Drive Michael Egan.

Drive for Hope and Change

Superintendent Paul O’Driscoll with actor John Connors, Margaret Casey, Tipperary Rural Traveller Coordinator, Sean Keating, Council Director of Services Representative and Inspector Edmund Golden were at the Drive for Change in Cahir on last Sunday.

Drive for Hope and Change

Piper Michael Egan leads the Drive for Change

Drive for Hope and Change

Sulky and drivers crossing into Inch Field in Cahir on the Day