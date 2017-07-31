Photo Gallery - Cahir Drive for Hope and Change
A Drive for Hope and Change took place in Cahir on Sunday when more than 20 Traveller horse-drawn sulkies made a wonderful spectacle and helped raise awareness of the soaring rate of suicide in the Traveller community.
John Connors, actor and writer, spoke at the event.
The Tipperary Rural Travellers Project was one of the main groups in organising the event.
