Photo gallery: Final curtains fall on Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's annual panto

The final curtain fell on Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's pantomime “Robinson Crusoe” on Sunday last but the Society's members aren't resting on their laurels.

The eight-day run of the Society's annual panto brought plenty of old fashioned entertainment and fun to hundreds of visitors to the Strand Theatre last week.

Instead of taking a well-earned break this week, the Society's singers, dancers and actors are turning their attention to their 2018 spring production of “Into The Woods.

A launch and information evening for the show takes place in the Strand Theatre tonight Thursday at 7.30pm.

All Musical Society members and people interested in joining the Society are invited to attend the event where they can meet the show's production team and get information on auditions, characters and rehearsals.

First rehearsal for the show takes place after the launch event. Chorus auditions take place this Sunday, October 29 and for principals on Saturday, November 4.

Meanwhile, here is a selection of the Dennis Barry's photos from "Robinson Crusoe" published in The Nationalist over the past two weeks.