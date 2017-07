Summer Stars

Children fascinated with the science and chemistry experiments at the Family Fun Day at Cashel Library

Erica Cully and Ashling Cully trying their artistic skills at body drawing at the Family Fun Day entertainment at Cashel Library

Willow Cunningham putting the final touches to her colourful art drawing at Cashel Library's Family Fun Day

Sheila Kelly giving some reading encouragement to young Hugo Kelly at the Cashel Library's Family Fun Day 'Book Clinic'

Having fun at the art projects at Cashel Library's Family Fun Day are L to R: Saoirse Philips, Olivia Sumara, Amy Zulu and Jás Adamczak

Sampling some of the vast selection of children's books at the Cashel Library's Family Fun Day 'Book Clinic' are L to R: Sophie Thompson, Ava O'Dwyer and Amber Thompson.

Calum Laverty showing a keen interest in the science and chemistry demonstration at Cashel Library

Children enjoying the Family Fun Day entertainment on the plaza outside Cashel Library

Relaxing at the Family Fun Day at Cashel Library are L to R: Lauren Fitzgerald, Katelyn Cronan and Amy Stockil

Happy parents taking a break from activities at the Family Fun Day at Cashel Library L to R: Nicola Vere Hunt, Deirdre Maher, Clodagh O'Dwyer and Sarah McGrath.

Isabella Bowes having some fun with the magician at the Family Fun Day entertainment at Cashel Library

Children enjoying the Family Fun Day entertainment on the plaza outside Cashel Library

Magician performing at the Family Fun Day entertainment at Cashel Library

Children and and parents enjoying the Family Fun Day entertainment on the plaza outside Cashel Library