Thank you to everyone who entered our Loving Christmas in Tipperary photography competition!

We are delighted to announce that the stunning photograph that will be appearing on the front page of our Christmas issue was taken by..... John O'Neill from Ardfinnan.

John wins a voucher for €200 to spend at Sam McCauley Chemists - very handy for some last minute Christmas shopping or a treat for yourself!

Thanks to everyone who took the time to send us your photographs, we were really impressed with the quality and the wonderful Christmas cheer you all captured!

