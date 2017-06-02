Carrick on Suir Students honoured at Scoil Mhuire Awards

Sixth year student Renée Mackey was presented with Scoil Mhuire Secondary School's Overal Student of the Year award at the Leaving Cert class's graduation ceremony last Friday.



Renée was presented with a perpetual trophy, the Catherine McCauley award and the Mossy Casey Memorial Bursary at the ceremony. The awards to her were presented by school Principal Tricia Ryan, guest speaker and past pupil Dr Siobhán Walsh and Raymond Power of Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union.



Fellow Leaving Cert student Uju Obilor Anyanwy received the school's CEIST Award for displaying the values of responsibility, respect, sense of community and pursuit of excellence in learning.

Graduation certs were presented to all the 6th year students at the ceremony, which began with a Mass.



Scoil Mhuire's main Student Awards ceremony took place the previous night during which WIT agricultural science lecturer Dr Walsh from Kilcash addressed students, parents and staff.

Student of the Year award winners were: 5th Year: Rhona Butler, 4th Year Maire Beth Kirby, 3rd Year Avril Norris, 2nd Year Áine Doyle and 1st Year Fiona Hearne.



Awards were also presented for Class Spirit, Excellent Attendance, Leadership, Outstanding Contribution to Sport, Outstanding Contribution to Scoil Mhuire, Junior Art. The All-Ireland winning U-16 Badminton team were honoured while students who participated in the Model UN Initiative received their certificates.



Guest speaker Dr Siobhán Walsh spoke fondly of her memories of her days in “Greenhill”. She congratulated the students on their many and varied achievements and urged them to continue to involve themselves in every aspect of school life.



She recalled her own participation in young entrepreneur schemes, debating teams and swimming galas and said these pursuits helped her form lifetime friendships.

She advised students to follow their passion and not to heed stereotypes. "If agriculture, engineering or architecture is your dream, follow it," she said.



She also told student that discovering what was once your dream job isn’t what you expected was a positive part of your journey in life and not to perceive such discoveries as setbacks. And she urged all present to cherish and nurture family relationships.

Principal Tricia Ryan congratulated the students on all of their fantastic achievements, and urged them to continue to strive for excellence in all of their pursuits; academic or otherwise.