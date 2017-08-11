Funeral arrangements announced for Carrick-on-Suir road accident victim

A proud Kilkenny man who went to secondary school in Carrick-on-Suir will be laid to rest this weekend.

The funeral arrangements for the late John Fleming (25) who was fatally injured when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car on Wednesday (August 9) at Lackenroe Glanmire in County Cork are as follows:

Reposing at his home in Skough at 2pm on Saturday 12th August. Removal from his home at 9:30am on Sunday to St. Patrick's Church, Faugheen, for 10am mass and burial afterwards.

There will be a guard of honour from the house at 9:30am. All bikers are welcome to escort John on his journey.