Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2017

Cathal Green from Moneygall came first in the 12-15 Button Accordion.

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2017

Paul Slattery from Nenagh who came first in the Senior Button Accordion.

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2017

Daragh Carey Kennedy from Roscrea who came first in the Senior Mandolin.

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2017

Siofra Thornton from Ballina/Killalo who came first in the under 18 Harp Slow Airs

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2017

Muireann Meade from Templemore came first in the under 12 Uileann Pipes Slow Air

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2017

Mairead O'Brien from Nenagh who came second in the under 12 Fiddle Slow Air

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2017

Caoimhe Craddock from Ballycahill who came third in the 12-15 English Singing

Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2017

Roisin Barry from Clonmel who came first in the under 12 Accordion