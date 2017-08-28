Dualla Show - Photo Gallery of all the fun!
Monster trucks, wrestling and cookery demonstrations - combine this entertainment with show jumping, livestock judging and lots of family fun and you have the Dualla Show!
The annual Dualla Show took place yesterday, Sunday, August 27, and more than lived up to all that was promised!
There was a free Big Top circus, cookery demonstrations with Chef Adrian (TV3 and RTE), the Tipperary Truck Show, IWW wrestling, Grand Prix show jumping and expanded livestock and equine classes, tractor pulling, vintage machinery, dog show, auction, and more!
Our photographer Joe Kenny was on hand to capture 'all the fun of the fair.' Enjoy our photo gallery above.
