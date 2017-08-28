Dualla Show - Photo Gallery of all the fun!

Dualla Show 2017

Admiring the many prizes on offer at the Dualla Show: Andrew Keane, Harry Keane and Lucy Keane

Dualla Show 2017

Stephen Atkinson displaying his artistic balloon blowing skills at Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Heidi and Leona Maher having fun on the ‘touring train’.

Dualla Show 2017

Johanna Styrna, Kate Bourke and Ava Ryan from Cashel

Dualla Show 2017

Emilia Gleeson (Dualla), Beth O'Dwyer and Ellie O'Dwyer from Dundrum.

Dualla Show 2017

At the livestock section at Dualla Show: Erin Keating, James Power and Richard Power from Mullinahone

Dualla Show 2017

Martin Ryan photographed with his prize-winning 'Charley' at the Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Enjoying the Dualla Livestock Show are Violet Pearson and Henry Pearson

Dualla Show 2017

Jamie Skehan from Fethard encouraged by his dad Jerome to hang on at the 'Hang Tough Challenge' at Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Photographed at Dualla Show. Back: Sophia O'Meara, Kyle Shelley, Kaylin O'Donnell, Anisha Donohue, Emma Shelly. Front: Micheál Quinlan, Jessie Horgan and Mackenzie Thompson.

Dualla Show 2017

Alex Crosse, Tipp Town, photographed on his 1909 Fowell Traction Engine at Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Children enjoying the amusements at Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

All prepared for the start of this amusement ride at Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Great excitement on the fast ‘Mega Dance’ wheel at the Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Great interest in the Tractor Pulling display at Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Live action from the 'Wrestling Warriors' at Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Cian O'Connor enjoying his ride on the amusements at Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Max Murphy enjoying his ride on the amusements at Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Charlotte Ryan enjoying her ride on the amusements at Dualla Show

Dualla Show 2017

Photographed at Dualla Show are John Ryan and Tom Ryan