Bansha Show - Sunshine and great volunteer team make for perfect show

The sunshine surprised everyone at the 61st Bansha Show last Wednesday that warmly welcomed hundreds of spectators to enjoy all the events and competitions.



There was so much to enjoy from early morning including: all the horse classes, the Carriage Driving spectacle, the pet dog show and an array of livestock all washed, pruned and plumped in their best attire to look great for the judges.



Amongst the increasing crowd, walked minions, Vikings, cowboys and princesses who gathered around the main stage for the fancy dress competition judged by our new Pride of Tipperary Michelle McLaughlin. Happy kids lined up to show off their costumes and were even happier when the trophies were handed out. The bonny baby show brought many ‘Ahhs and Oohs’ from onlookers and rightly so, whilst more little ones enjoyed petting farm animals, play areas and bags of sweets.



For anyone who wanted to catch up on news and events of the last year, including undercover journalists from tabloid newspapers, the tea-tent was the place to do it. Next door, the craft tent containing hundreds of entries was one of the main attractions.



It was John Magner’s first year as Chairperson. “The weather was great and with the help of all the volunteers the day went smoothly. The organisation for the Bansha show commences at Christmas and our Secretary Anne Bourke and Treasurer Roger Grogan go through trojan work to get it all going ahead on the day. This year we had good visitor numbers and I’d like to say thank you to all the volunteers who showed up on the day including the car park attendants.”



Anne Bourke, Bansha Show Secretary added that the event would not go ahead without the financial contributions of the parishioners and considerable assistance of the patrons, advertisers and sponsors. “We would like to thank all the judges who are of the highest calibre and come each year to give of their considerable expertise,” said Anne. “On behalf of the Bansha Show committee we would also like to thank Donie and Catherine Hogan, Anne and Micky Whyte, Fr. Michael Hickey our Parish Priest and Tommy and Anne Bourke for the use of their land where the show is held.

"We wish to thank our committee and the numerous voluntary workers who appear on the day and help out in any way they can and we appreciate their contribution immensely to the success of the show each year.”

All photographs by Caitriona Kenny.