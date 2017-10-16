Hurricane Ophelia - Tipperary in Photographs

Storm Ophelia Damage

The roof was blown off this shop near the Westgate in Clonmel

Tree was blown over by storm winds in Clonmel

Suir Island Clonmel - trees blown over by Ophelia

Abbey Meadows in Clonmel - tree blown down

Tree blown down across road in Emly

Lisronagh NS had a tree blown down outside

Niamh's cafe in Clonmel was just one of many local businesses that stayed closed on Monday

The eye of the storm approaching the Irish coast on Monday morning

Storm force gusts blew the roof off the boxing club in Elm Park Clonmel

Ophelia winds ripped the roof off Lidl in Clonmel

Storm damage at Lidl in Clonmel

Roofing insulation ripped from the roof of Lidl in Clonmel by storm winds

Severe storm damage was caused to St Oliver's Community Centre and Boxing Club

St Oliver's Community Centre was badly hit by Ophelia

Moyle Rovers GAA club was damaged in the storm force winds

Damage can be seen to the clubhouse at Moyle Rovers GAA club

Coleville Road in Clonmel blocked by a fallen tree

The Clonmel road into Cahir had a tree down across it in the wake of Ophelia

Cloneen's GAA field was damaged by the storm winds

This old farmhouse in Ballyneal had it's roof blow off by Ophelia today!