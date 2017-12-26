Christmas Photograph Competition - Gallery of Entries!

This year we had a wonderful selection of entries in our Christmas Photograph Competition! Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us in a photograph.

Our wonderful winner this year was Breda Egan who's very cute photograph appeared on the front page of the Christmas edition of The Nationalist. Breda sent us a photo of her new little baby and his two cousins - all born with in six weeks of each other and ready for their very first Christmas!

Baby cousins Laurence, Ben and Michael - three babies born to three sisters within six weeks of each other this year! All three of the little boys were born in South Tipperary General Hospital. The first boy is Laurence who was born on September 18, and his parents Breda and Ger live in Annacarty. The second boy is Ben, born on October 29, and he lives with his parents Paula and Paudie in Ballylooby. The last boy is Michael, born on September 12, his parents are Noelle and Michael, living in Clonmel. All the mammies are from Clonmel originally.



Breda wins our great prize of an overnight stay and dinner at the Clonmel Park Hotel, valued at €250!

Happy Christmas boys, mammies and daddies from everyone at The Nationalist!