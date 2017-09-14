What do Fair City, Marty Whelan, Ray D'Arcy, Sean O'Rourke, Joe Duffy, Tracy Clifford, Áine Lawlor, Marty Morrissey, Morning Ireland and The Sunday Game all have in common?

They’re all supporting the 86th National Ploughing Championships from September 19-21 as part of RTÉ’s action-packed line-up over three full days at Screggan, Tullamore. With live radio and television broadcasts, a host of musical performances, live weather bulletins and exclusive events with well-known presenters, visitors to the RTÉ set will have much to look forward to at the Ploughing 2017.

RTÉ has also announced some new additions to its Ploughing 2017 programme.

Both Tracy Clifford on RTÉ 2FM and The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 will broadcast from ‘Ploughing’ for the first time, on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Among Tracy’s guests will be Irish duo, Hudson Taylor who’ll be performing live fresh from their Electric Picnic success, while Hermitage Green & Comedian, Colm O'Regan will among those joining Ray.

Also for the first time, on Tuesday RTÉ will host a Fair City panel event, featuring two of its most popular stars, Niamh and Paul (Clelia Murphy and Tony Tormey) who’ll be opening up to Brenda Donohue about their characters and the success of Ireland’s favourite soap.

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes says “The National Ploughing Championships offer RTÉ a wonderful opportunity to meet with our audiences and get their feedback, while also giving them an enjoyable and memorable experience. Once again, we’ve pulled out all the stops to put an exciting programme in place for this year's Ploughing and I hope that the thousands of people who visit our set enjoy another great RTÉ experience.”

Aine Lawlor and Marty Morrissey will return to present The Ploughing Live every evening on RTÉ One from 7.00-7.30pm;

Drivetime on RTÉ Radio 1 will feature live reports daily, while RTÉ One’s, Six One News will also include live reports from Ploughing 2017.

RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland and Today with Sean O’Rourke will be live from Screggan on Tuesday morning while Marty in the Morning on RTÉ lyric fm will get things off to a positive start from 10am – 12noon on Wednesday, with The Connor Mc Keon Band and Neven Maguire among Marty’s guests. Marty will be followed by Countrywide live, presented by Damien O’Reilly.

The Sunday Game’s live interactive panel event is back by popular demand at 4.45pm on Wednesday and RTÉ lyric fm Quartet will ease people into the day with a live performance from 9.00 – 11.00am on Thursday;

Joe Duffy will ensure laughs-a-plenty with Liveline ‘Funny Thursday’ from 1.45 – 3pm;

While the Irish language will be well represented with Rónán agus Bláthnaid Beo ar RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta from 4 - 5pm on Thursday.

Weather is always a popular topic of discussion at the Ploughing and RTÉ Weather will be there in force with two live daily weather bulletins, while all those Weather Wannabees will get another chance to put their weather forecasting skills to the test in RTÉ’s custom-built weather studio from 9am – 12pm daily.

And if that wasn't enough, kids will have the chance to meet the gang from RTÉjr’s Jolly Days,while visitors to the RTÉ set will be able to be a cover star with their very own personalised RTÉ Guide cover.