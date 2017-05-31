Tipperary's first Network Popup Open Day

The Tipperary Residents Network in association with Tipperary County Council held a Pop Up Open Day in the premises beside Dorothy’s Flowers, Main Street, Tipperary Town on Friday, May 19.



This Pop Up Open Day allowed our residents groups to show case all of the great work going on in our Tipperary Town estates.



Each year the Tipperary Town Resident Associations carry out estate enhancement projects ranging from day-to-day upkeep, E.G. grass cutting, painting and planting, to larger projects such as community gardens and remedial works to address safety and anti-social issues within their estates.



Jean Nelson, Co-ordinator of the Tipperary Residents Network opened the inaugural event giving a warm welcome to everybody. “It is very apt that our first Pop Up Open Day is being held during National Volunteer week. Everyone who belongs to a residents group and helps out in their own area is a volunteer and should be very proud to be called a volunteer. The display here today of posters and photos showing all the fine work that the residents are doing in their own estates and areas is just wonderful."



Cllr. Roger Kennedy, Chairperson Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District presented Certificates of Appreciation to all of the residents associations to acknowledge their volunteer work. “Today is a day when you showcase the work you’ve done and the Tipperary County Council hold community activists in high regard. If everyone does their bit, it makes the job of officials easier and we appreciate at public level all the work that is being done in our local estates and community."



Other guest speakers included Ruth Smith Knockanrawley Resource Centre, Josie Kiely from the Dundrum Drive Resident’s Association and Tom Coffey Glenview Square Resident’s Association. “Firstly I’d like to thank Tipperary County Council for sponsoring this event and I’d like to encourage people to get out and help out in their local areas, Resident associations enhance the community spirit in the town, and Tipperary town is a great town,” said Tom Coffey.



There was also representation on the day from An Gardaí Síochana and Superintendent Patrick O’ Connor distributed ‘Know your patch’ information leaflets. A raffle was held with prizes sponsored by Tipperary County Council, John O’Dwyer Hardware, Wellworths, SuperValu, Michael O’Connors, Joe’s Garden Centre and BlackBurns Hardware.



Catriona Crowe, Community Liaison Officer with Tipperary County Council added, “Feedback shows the Pop Up Open Day was a positive and beneficial event and a great way to highlight to the wider community the work being done at local level. Tipperary’s sense of community could be seen throughout the afternoon and it is evident that the Tipperary Residents Network is going from strength-to-strength.”