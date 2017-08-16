Photo Gallery 2: Leaving Cert Results in Clonmel
Loreto and Presentation Secondary Schools Clonmel
Photo Gallery 1: CBS HIGH SCHOOL AND GAELCHOLÁISTE CHÉITINN CLONMEL
Leaving Cert results day in Clonmel has been captured on camera by our photographer John D Kelly for many years now.
Pictured in this gallery are the young ladies of the Presentation Secondary School and the Loreto Secondary School in Clonmel as they celebrate with their schoolmates today.
Well done all!
