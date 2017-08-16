Photo Gallery 1: Leaving Cert results in Clonmel
CBS High School and Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn Clonmel
Photo Gallery 2: LORETO AND PRESENTATION SECONDARY SCHOOLS CLONMEL
Leaving Cert results day in Clonmel has been captured on camera by our photographer John D Kelly for many years now.
Pictured in this gallery are the young men and women of Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn and the CBS High School in Clonmel as they celebrate with their schoolmates today.
Well done all!
WATCH: Brilliant reaction from Tipperary Leaving Cert results students
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on