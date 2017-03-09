PHOTO SPECIAL: Raising money to make a Tipperary town a better place

The Cahir Tidy Towns group would like to thank all those who supported their recent table quiz in the Shamrock Lounge.

“This was a re-fixed event and we would like to think Larry Quinn for accommodating us. We have to give huge thanks also to Hughie and Margaret and the staff in the Shamrock Lounge, those who sponsored prizes, the committee and the people that attended. We raised €810 on the night and all this money will go directly back into the town through projects and we have a few up our sleeves,” the group said.

“We did a lot of painting of gates and poles done around town and we will be continuing our progress in the coming weeks. The new traffic lights were started last week and the suppliers apologise for any delays that may be caused due to the alterations.

“We are currently working on a three year plan and we would hope that this year will move us closer to a national Tidy Towns title,” they added.