PHOTOS: Mind blowing Rockwell musical enthralls sold out crowd

Rockwell’s production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat fascinated sold out crowds for three nights (March 13-15) running at the college’s concert hall.

Exceptionally well directed by Suzanne Buttimer and Eoin O’Keeffe, ably assisted by choreographer Sinead Fitzgerald, it must rate as one of the best shows performed by Rockwell students in recent years.

Sam Rapaport as Joseph, Bronwyn Stephens as the Narrator, and Stephen Grogan as Pharaoh stole the show, while Nathan Luttrell, Siobhan Hynes and Tommy Bergin endeared the audiences with their portrayal of Potiphar, Potiphar’s wife and Jacob.

The students gave all in attendance a fantastic insight into the long running musical which features the Old Testament story of Joseph, son of Jacob. Jacob lived happily with his dozen sons, but his favouritism for Joseph, symbolised by the gift of a spectacular multi-coloured coat, makes his brothers so jealous of him that they end up selling him as a slave and staging his death. The story follows the fate of Joseph in Egypt, his encounters with the wealthy Potiphar and his wife, his suffering and his subsequent rise to prominence under the Pharaoh of Egypt. A blight of famine across the region forces Joseph’s brothers to Egypt to seek food and an unexpected encounter with the brother they had abandoned in the past.

The cast of 37 students, combined with the 17 first years in the choir, performed such notables as ‘Any dream will do’, ‘Go, go, go Joseph’, while Sam Rappaport’s rendition of ‘Close every door’ and Stephen Grogan’s ‘Song of the king’ went down extremely well with the audience.

This production would not have been possible without the support of Rockwell principal Audrey O’Byrne who rolled up her sleeves and worked backstage with other staff members.