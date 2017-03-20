PHOTOS: Strictly Come Dancing in aid of an autism unit for Tipperary school

Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule’s Parents Association host 'Strictly Come Dancing' at The Dome in Thurles this Saturday 25th March at 8pm, aimed at raising vital funds to equip the school’s Autism (ASD) Unit ‘Coiscèim’.

The event follows JW Productions impromptu concert last Saturday night at the school which raised €600 for the building of a new state of the art autism unit and music room at Scoil Ruáin.

TV presenter Brendan Hennessy will be the MC for the event and the judging panel will include Michael Lowry TD, Irish dancer Denise Moloney and Gillian Hewitt-Fitzgerald from the On Your Toes Dance Academy in Clonmel.

Coiscèim, meaning footsteps, was opened in 2015 in co-operation with the Department of Education and Skills and provides an education facility for students with Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASD). Coiscèim takes a holistic approach when planning for the education of the students with ASD. Classes within Coiscèim are provided on an individual and small group basis. They are taught by a resource teacher and supported by special needs assistants.

The aim of this fundraiser is to assist in equipping this new building which is due to begin shortly. The new unit is providing post-primary education for children on the autism spectrum who live in Killenaule and surrounding areas. This ensures that these children can access their education in their own local community and interact with their peers both inside and outside the classroom.

The following is a list of the participating couples:-

Stefan J. Doyle and Holly Jean Williamson,

James O’Gorman and Nicole McGrath,

Roisín Crowe and Eamon Cahill,

Darragh Blake and Carol Delaney,

Marie Bourke and Paul Slattery,

Gemma O’Dwyer and Andrew O’Gorman,

Irene Hayes and P.J. O’Dwyer,

Joe O’Sullivan and Nora Fanning,

Marion Walzer and Paul Kelly,

Fiona Lawlor and Liam Fitzgerald,

Thomas Shelley and Joan Fox,

Christina Blake and Mark O’Connell,

Mary Kate McGabhan and P.J. Hayes,

Brian Cullivan and Margaret O’Neill,

James Gleeson and Jacqui O’Flynn,

Robbie Campion and Deirdre Bourke,

Eddie Brennan and Cait Murphy, and

Killian Skorka and Jordan Freeman.

Tickets are €20 from scoilruainstrictly@gmail.com or telephone 052 9156332.