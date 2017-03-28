Photos: Irish tradition alive and kicking at Cahir school

Seachtain Na Gaeilge proved to be a very busy yet enjoyable time for both the staff and pupils at Our Lady of Mercy Primary School in Cahir recently as they embraced the spirit of Irish culture, ceol and craic.

First, second and third class pupils taught the younger classes dances with great energy, patience and enthusiasm. There were also many interesting events organised in the school for the largest Irish festival in the country, which ran from March 1-17.

Sixth class pupils played board games in Irish with younger classes. The children in second and fourth classes wrote and illustrated their own books in Irish, to the joy of both the authors and their audience. The children were busy answering questions and enjoying a treasure hunt in our native tongue. Pupils also performed a wonderful selection of Irish songs and poems at an assembly, while others dressed up in Irish themed costumes for a ceili later that day.