Canadians, French and Mexicans travel to Tipperary to celebrate golfing great

Over 230 former pupils and staff of Rockwell College attended the Rockwell College Union annual dinner in Cahir House Hotel last Friday night (March 31).

The dinner was a sell-out event and attended by past pupils from every decade since the 1940's. Attendees travelled from as far as Canada and Mexico to attend, with local hotels reporting high demand for the night.

Although an annual event, this was the first time in the Union's 90 year history that it was held outside of Dublin. The move reflects the increased number of locally-based men and women educated at the Rockwell College.

The Union welcomed Arthur Pierse and his family to the event, with Tipperary’s greatest ever golfing ambassador Arthur Pierse receiving the Union Person of the Year Award for his exceptional achievements in the sport throughout a long career.

In addressing the event, Arthur Pierse recalled FCA training at Rockwell College as well as remembering staff and friends from his years there. He also applauded the leadership of former principal Pat O Sullivan and current principal Audrey O'Byrne.

Union president Donal Higgins referred to the changes that have taken place over the decades at Rockwell College and the inherent values that remain regardless of the passage of time.

Attendees visited Rockwell College the next morning to view the improvements in facilities since their time as pupils there.