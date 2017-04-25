Unbelievable gesture by Tipperary businesses with a life-changing message

Carrick-on-Suir businesses recently joined forces in support of the town's upcoming Darkness Into Light (DIL) fundraising and awareness event.

Staff members wore DIL t-shirts for a day and encouraged more people to get involved in Pieta House’s flagship fundraiser, aimed at celebrating life and offering hope to those in distress.

Tipperary hurling legend Brendan Cummins is an ambassador for the walk which starts at the CBS Greenschool on Saturday 6th May at 4:15am.

Last year's inaugural Carrick-on-Suir DIL raised €26,476.96.

"Massive shout out to everyone who participated and a massive thank you also on behalf of our whole committee. Ye are absolutely smashing," the committee added.

Register for DIL Carrick-on-Suir by calling into their base at 16 Main Street this Friday 28th/Saturday 29th April between 11am and 4pm or on Wednesday 3rd/Thursday 4th May from 6-8pm.

You can also register online here.