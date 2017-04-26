Gráinne’s yellow army remember beloved Cahir student

A special event honoured a “truly unforgettable” 20-year-old who passed away from meningitis earlier this year.

Friends and family of beloved Cahir student Gráinne O’Donnell took part in the Mayhem Tipperary challenge at Kedrah Castle in Cahir on April 15, honouring the daughter of Maria and Colm O'Donnell from Clonmore South, Cahir, while also raising vital funds for Meningitis Research Foundation.

Gráinne’s sister Kate touched everyone and uplifted spirits when she spoke ahead of the fun challenge.

“It was a fantastic day with so much emotion and energy! Absolutely fantastic event,” Kate said.

The mucky obstacle course, which featured on RTÉ’s Ireland's Fittest Family, was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

“Everybody knew a quiet walk in the park would not suffice for our fun loving and adventurous Grá,” organsier Joye Arbuckle highlighted.

‘Never stuck in one place for too long’, which was one of Gráinne’s life motto's, featured on the back of the yellow t-shirts worn by everybody involved. The bright yellow colour signified the happiness and light Gráinne brought to everyone's lives.

The warm up, lead by Mayhem Mr. Motivator Richie, set the tone perfectly for what was to follow.

“What Kate said was just perfect to set the group off on the challenge in the right mood,” Joye continued.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling generated within the group. Raw emotion meant there were many with tears in their eyes and a big smile all over their faces. It was a special moment.

“Having so many of the family taking part and watching filled hearts and souls.

“It's hard to explain why wading through muddy water up to your waist and crawling through mud baths under nets makes people smile but that's what happened.

“Everybody had great craic and the laughter was everywhere amongst the group on the course. The day fulfilled expectations and everybody completed the course,” Joye smiled.

Online donations can still be made in memory of Gráinne for Meningitis Research Foundation. The group look forward to handing over a large donation to this very worthy cause in mid-May.