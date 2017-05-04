INSPIRATIONAL Joe Schmidt speech at new Clonmel business

Irish rugby head coach Joe Schmidt delivered an inspirational speech at the opening of a new Clonmel business recently.

Over 200 local guests joined the Metis Ireland team for their launch, and were thrilled with master planner and strategist Schmidt’s guest appearance.

Fethard native Ian Cooke will be running the financial planning firm which offers a unique service and approach.

Ian, who previously worked in a senior management position in FBD for many years, explained that this will be achieved by placing the customer at the centre of everything.

Proceedings concluded with a lively performance from Clonmel Rugby Club's choir.