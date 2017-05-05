ROY KEANE meets Tipperary students at Show Racism the Red Card

Tipperary students were winners at the 2017 Show Racism the Red Card Creative Competition Award Ceremony, which took place in Tallaght Stadium, Dublin, earlier this week.

Football legend Roy Keane, Integration Minister David Stanton and the Mayor of South Dublin County Council Guss O’Connell presented a special commendation to students from Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir who developed creative ways to tackle racism.

Show Racism the Red Card is a charity that uses sports and the high profile of sportspeople to tackle racism. The organisation holds an annual creative competition, calling on young people to develop creative messages about racism and integration. Three hundred young people from youth groups, Youthreach services, and primary and secondary schools attended the awards ceremony. Picture: Barry Cronin.