UNBELIEVABLE: 40 medals and 8 trophies for Clonmel’s Galway girls

A Clonmel group danced their way home from Galway recently with 40 gold and silver medals along with eight trophies.

The Dancer's Academy of Performing Arts were standout performers at the Twilight Dance Convention and Competition at the Clayton Hotel.

The young girls, led by their passionate dance teacher Katy Wallace, competed against over 500 dancers from across Ireland, England and Scotland.

Highlights for the local rising stars included winning gold in the Jazz Group Dance, Jazz Duet (under 12) and Lyrical Quad. The group came 2nd in the Lyrical Squad showdown (under 10), with Sarah Connolly and Lauren Ryan claiming first prize in Lyrical Duet (under 10). Paige Gavin and Roseann Foley won gold in the Lyrical Duet (under 12), while Ada Kaak and Ayse Murmem were runners up in the same contest.

The group also took part in workshops with Dance Moms judge and choreographer Robbie Mulrey, along with several other American dancers.

"It's a great achievement as the girls have only been dancing lyrical with three to five months," Katy tells The Nationalist.

"We are so delighted for the kids as they are such a lovely group and very deserving of the win," she adds.