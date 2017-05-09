Starring role for Tipperary on the streets of Milan

Millions of commuters in Milan are seeing eye-catching ads for Ireland, featuring a spectacular shot of the Rock of Cashel, on trams operating in the city right now.

It’s all part of Tourism Ireland’s latest promotion in Italy to highlight Ireland for holidays and short breaks in 2017.

The campaign is being rolled out in partnership with Logitravel, one of Italy’s leading online travel agents.

The campaign will run between now and the end of the year and will include trams in Milan ‘wrapped’ in Ireland ads over the coming month, reaching an estimated 5.2 million commuters; online ads on popular websites during May and June (and again in September); a video campaign on YouTube and Facebook, which will go live in June, as well as ads on Facebook – reaching millions of potential holidaymakers; Ireland ads on the website of Logitravel, driving prospective visitors to a special Ireland microsite; and email marketing to the Logitravel database of 1.5 million travellers.

In 2016, Ireland welcomed about 345,000 Italian visitors, up +7% on 2015.

Niamh Kinsella, Tourism Ireland’s Italian manager, adds: “Tourism Ireland is determined to ensure that success continues and we have an extensive programme of promotions under way in Italy in 2017.

“Co-operative campaigns with key partners, like this one with Logitravel, are an important element of that programme, to boost travel to Ireland in 2017.”