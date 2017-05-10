Tremendous Ballymacarbry kids summer All-Ireland double

Celebrations are continuing in Ballymacarbry Montessori School after the preschool scooped two prestigious awards recently.

Joint owner Clodagh Burke collected the Healthy Ireland Smart Start Award, recognising all the hard work by teachers and children at the preschool in raising awareness about healthy living and positive mental health.

The preschool have also been awarded the Second Green Flag for Energy, having already achieved the First Green Flag in recent years.

Ballymacarbry Montessori School is among only a handful of preschools in Ireland who have achieved two Green Flags.