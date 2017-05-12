Huge turnout fondly remembers Tipperary athlete

Dundrum AC hosted the second annual BK5K race recently in the county Tipperary village, fondly remembering club athlete Brendan Kinane who passed away suddenly in December 2015.

"Brendan was always talking about how great it would be to have a 5k in Dundrum as it's the perfect course," the club said.

“We are sure he would be very proud of how successful the race has become in his memory.

“Last year the race went down very well with huge numbers. We are very happy that this year was just as much of a success as last year with 500 people out on the course.

“It suited every type of person, from the competitive athlete to those who love to run for fun, walkers and families, with every age group taking part. It's great to see so many people getting out and completing a 5k.

“As always there was a great spread of buns, cakes, sandwiches and tea afterwards. The whole club pulls together and everybody brings some kind of baked goods or helps with sandwich making. We often describe ourselves as a family rather than a club and Brendan was a part of that family.

“We would like to thank our sponsors of this year's race - Ballydoyle Racing, Butlers Centra, Order of Malta and the Scouts Hall," the club continued.

The BK5K organising committee consisted of Michael Ryan, Michael J. Ryan, Willie O'Dwyer, Linda Grogan, Gareth McGlinchey, Noel Casey and Laura Armstrong.

"Michael, Michael J. and Willie originally set up the race with Kevin Moore. Linda Grogan was exceptional this year and pulled out all the stops bringing the big poster to races all over and many other jobs.

“We would like to thank all those who helped with the registration, in particular the O'Gormans of Clonmel AC whose experience was of great help.

“Thank you to all the club members for baking food and serving it; stewards for keeping our runners safe. O'Dwyers Steel and Kickhams GAA for parking facilities; all those from other clubs; the locals who spread the word of the race; and those who attended from near and far,” the club added.

The winner of the senior men's race was Darren Dunne of Nenagh Olympic in 15:35, 2nd John Treacey of Thurles Crokes in 16:16 and 3rd Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo AC in 16:25.

The winners of the over men's categories were as follows: over 40 Mark Hackett of St Michael's AC in 16:48, over 45 Peter Madden of Templemore AC in 17:43, over 50 Dermot Hayes of Dundrum AC in 16:39, over 55 Bernard Feery of Fethard AC in 18:50 and over 60 James O'Sullivan from Cashel in 20:13.

The junior winner was Fred Crowley of Thurles Crokes in 17:02, with Ewan Cunningham of Mooreabbey Milers in 19:04 taking silver.

The ladies senior race was won by Michelle Cox of Newbridge AC in 17:48, 2nd Claire Annan of Clonmel AC in 18:06 and 3rd Carmel Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes in 18:33.

Ladies over categories winners were as follows: over 35 Madeline Loughnane of Thurles Crokes in 19:10, over 40 Monica Corcoran of St. Michael's AC in 19:38, over 45 Martina Ryan of Thurles Crokes in 20:39, over 50 Anna Byrne in 20:43 and over 55 Philomena Mason of Borrisoleigh Track Attack in 29:39. The junior winner was Faye McEvoy of Ballyroan Abbey in 20:19.

More BK5K results:

5th Dermot Hayes 16:39

9th Gareth McGlinchey 16:55

13th Colm Bradshaw 17:21

16th Paudie Coen 17:37

21st Michèal Coen 17:48

24th Martin Keane 17:56

27th John McCormack 18:06

30th Stephen Ryan 18:09

39th Sean McGrath 18:34

48th Jim Halley 18:59

49th Eamonn Morrissey 18:59

55th Tommy Byrnes 19:05

67th Donal Keane 19:37

72nd Michael McCormack 19:48

89th Jerry Hayes 20:17

92nd Paudie Slattery 20:25

96th Ali O'Connor 20:34

113th Mairead Julian 21:12 PB

115th Stephen McDonald 21:13

123rd Mary Keane 21:30

124th Catherine Fogarty 21:30 PB

133rd Kate Ferncombe 21:53

134th Orla Ryan 21:53

149th Tommy Moore 22:14

150th Martha Quirke 22:15

163rd Holly Fitzgerald 22:46

168th Brid Quirke 22:56 PB

211th Tracie O Dwyer 25:01

228th Miriam McCormack 25:35

232nd Sarah Fitzpatrick 25:49 PB

234th Cathal Heney 25:52

237th Sarah Butler 26:03

280th Aisling Decruis 28:14

282nd Elaine Murphy 28:16 PB

301st Kathleen Kiely 29:02

313th Paula Quirke 29:34

321st Grainne O'Dwyer 29:42 PB

326th Darrun Astwood 29:55

332nd Mairead O'Connor 30:16

334th Mary Shanahan 30:18 PB

336th Aine Bradshaw 30:21 PB

337th Caroline Dandry 30:21 PB

347th Orela Blake 30:59

353rd Catriona Sadlier 31:27 PB

414th Margaret Kelly 39:25

421st Mary McDonald 40:31

452nd Padraig Heney 49:04

456th Ann Kenrick 51:30

458th Sophie Blake 52:33

459th Declan Blake 52:33

More Dundrum AC news in South Tipp Today on Thursday, May 18.