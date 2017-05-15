Fethard man meets Prince Charles at Kilkenny Castle

Fethard Historical Society’s Tim Robinson was one of those lucky enough to meet HRH Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, for a private meeting in Kilkenny Castle on his visit to city recently.

Tim was delighted to tell Prince Charles about the work of the organisation, while the Heritage Council and a number of its partners were also overjoyed to be part of the occasion.

Michael Starrett, Heritage Council CEO, presented Prince Charles with a traditional handmade basket made from organic willows by Eamon Tobin Baskets from Tullogher, Co. Kilkenny.

Prince Charles’ interest in local heritage matters is well known as is his genuine concern for the environment.

Prince Charles was keen to meet with a wide range of people working in the heritage sector and to hear about the projects they are working on and the methods and approaches used to provide support to community engagement across Ireland.