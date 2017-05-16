Summer party kicks off NOT TO BE MISSED Clonmel exhibition

A large crowd gathered for the launch of Newcastle artist Melissa Moore’s exhibition 'Women of the 1916 Easter Rising' at Clonmel’s Main Guard recently.

Mattie McGrath - joined by Mayor of the Clonmel Borough District Andy Moloney, Cllr. Martin Lonergan, artist Des Dillon, author Maura Barrett, friends, family and locals - officially opened the showcase.

Newcastle's Marie Sweeney, Gretta Hayes and Des Dillon.

Newcastle’s Helen McGrath read out a poem called ‘Comrades’ by Eva Gore-Booth, while musicians from Ballymacarbry provided the music.

“There was lots of good food and wine, and I can honestly say that the Main Guard came alive that night,” Melissa tells South Tipp Today.

“If you had been walking down the street you could see the faces of the women on the canvas lit up and looking right down the high street. It was a wonderful night,” she smiles.

The exhibition runs until Friday 26th May before moving on to Brú Ború in Cashel.