Tipperary teenagers win top award at Croke Park

Ursuline Secondary School from Thurles has been named the winner of this year’s Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland’s (SEAI) One Good Idea competition for their campaign ‘Wattaware’.

The Tipperary team from Ursuline Secondary School were one of 20 finalists to reach the SEAI One Good Idea National Finals, which took place today at Croke Park Conference Centre.

The campaign aims to raise energy awareness and tackle climate change by educating people in their community on the long term savings they can make when they choose household appliances with higher energy ratings.

The SEAI’s One Good Idea Competition, which is kindly supported by AIB, encourages students to create innovative and inspiring campaigns to highlight the small changes that can make a big difference to our lives, our pockets and our planet. This year, over 350 campaigns were developed by young people all over Ireland with 20 teams making the national finals.

Commenting on the success of these campaigns, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten TD, said:

“At the heart of the SEAI One Good Idea programme is the development of the engaged, active and creative citizen. It’s extremely encouraging to see the work, dedication and passion these students have shown in raising awareness of the issue of climate change and getting their classmates, teachers, families and communities to make small changes to their behaviour. Small changes can make a huge difference so it is exciting to see so many inspiring ideas here today.”

Speaking at the final, Jim Gannon, chief executive of the SEAI, highlighted:

“What this programme shows is that we have some of the brightest and most creative minds in the country.

“The campaigns were of an exceptional standard this year and demonstrated the creativity and determination of our country’s young people in contributing to a better, more sustainable future. That is what One Good Idea is all about – empowering young people and encouraging small changes that collectively make a big difference.

“I would like to pay tribute to the teachers who get their students involved in important campaigns like this one. Young people learn by example, so thank you for the great example you are setting our younger generations.”