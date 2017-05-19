Clonmel and Fethard babies make the final cut to star on award-winning brand

Two nine month old Tipperary babies have emerged as finalists in Glenisk’s search for a baby to appear on their yogurt packs.

Clonmel’s Louis Ghanem and Fethard’s Clíodhna O'Connor Kraul were among more than 4,500 babies who entered the Tullamore based company's recent Sweet Baby competition.

Full of fun and laughter, Louis and Clíodhna joined the other 12 finalists for a photo shoot at Airfield Estate in Dublin on Saturday (May 13).

Clonmel’s Louis Ghanem is among 14 finalists in Glenisk’s Sweet Baby competition.

While all the adults involved busied themselves at the shoot, little Louis and Clíodhna took it in her stride, enjoying the experience and creating stunning shot after shot for the enchanted photographer.

Clíodhna with her mum Saskia and sister Naoise.

Glenisk, best known for their award-winning natural yogurt range, were overwhelmed with the response from parents wanting their baby to be featured on the family dairy’s new range of Organic No-Added-Sugar Baby Yogurts.

“All babies are beautiful and we want to celebrate these babies on our packs,” Glenisk’s Emma Walls says.

“Our new range of Absolutely No Added Sugar Baby Yogurts is a first for yogurts. There’s no added sugar and nothing artificial, delivering a nutritious food for babies and peace of mind for mums and dads. We think our babies are sweet enough," she adds.

Louis with his parents, Debbie and Kais Ghanem.