Great news for South Tipperary as thousands invested under grants scheme

The Heritage Council and the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD, have announced funding for a number of heritage projects in South Tipperary under its 2017 Community Heritage Grants Scheme.

A total of 196 heritage projects nationwide have been awarded funding under the scheme, which supports the continuing conservation and development of Irish heritage through local community based groups.

Funding of €800,000 has been offered through the Heritage Council and the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, after 429 projects across the country applied for funding.

Projects that have received funding in South Tipperary include:

Carrick-on-Suir Library Urban Wildlife Garden 2017 - aimed at converting the library garden into an Urban Wildlife Garden which will provide a habitat for small mammals, insects, birds and especially pollinators; and also to raise awareness. Applicant - Tipperary Libraries. Amount awarded - €1,500.

The Commons Past and Present - to provide a structured activity for young people living in the village to record/research/present past life of The Commons, through different media of visual art, audio recordings and model construct. Applicant - Old School. Amount awarded - €1,500.

Repair of windows to a John Nash designed hunting lodge (Mountain Lodge) - to restore Mountain Lodge and return to use as a niche accommodation facility, hillwalkers stop and seasonal café. Applicant - Burncourt Community Council Ltd. Amount awarded - €6,000.

Pollinator Education in South Tipperary in line with the All Ireland Pollinator Plan - to increase awareness of the plight of native Irish pollinators. To encourage young adults to take on the responsibility of safeguarding our bee and pollinator population. Applicant - South Tipperary Beekeepers' Association. Amount Awarded - €2,000.

Michael Parsons, Heritage Council acting chair, commented: “The Community Grants Scheme continues to be a hugely popular initiative, and while we weren’t able to support all of the projects which applied, I am very pleased that so many projects across the country will benefit from support.

“These projects contribute to local economies, improve our tourism product and give people the opportunity to contribute to their local community. In addition they help keep important parts of our Heritage alive.”

Minister for Regional Development, Rural Affairs, Arts and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys TD, added: “This round of funding focuses on community projects and events that make it easy for members of the public to learn about our heritage during National Heritage Week, as well as a diverse number of cultural projects and ongoing support for our vernacular thatched buildings.

“I am a great believer in the importance of supporting local heritage projects, which play such an important role in community life in every county nationwide.

“Through the Action Plan for Rural Development, I will be prioritising increased funding for heritage projects which have such a positive and tangible impact on our rural towns and villages.”