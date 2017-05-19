Cashel Community School crowned county hurling champions

Cashel Community School were crowned Tipperary Post Primary Schools under 17 B hurling champions recently after a brilliant battle against Borrisokane Community College in Templemore.

Borrisokane started brightly and raced into an early three point lead before Cashel responded with scores from Fearghaill O'Donoghue (0-3), Rian Quigley and Conor O'Dwyer.

The intensity of the game was joy to see, with both teams giving everything for every ball.

Playing with the breeze, Cashel edged in front with three Eoghan Connolly frees, leaving the half time score 0-8 to 0-5 in their favour.

Borrisokane thundered back into the game in the second half, scoring 1-2 without reply to go in front again.

The showdown became an arm wrestle and was played at a lightening fast pace.

Mossy Skeffington, Rian Quigley and Eoghan Connolly (0-2) then scored great points from play to leave the game tied with only minutes remaining.

Cashel defended brilliantly, winning two frees which Connolly converted expertly, under pressure, to give to secure a 0-16 to 1-11 county championship triumph.

“Every Cashel player played their part and deserve huge credit for pulling off a hard fought win,” the school said.

“Chris Geraghty in goal dealt with every ball safely, while the tigerish full back line of Derry Ormond, Shane Farrell and Mark Casey defended as if their lives depended on it all day long. The half backline of Ben Loughman, John Ryan and Lorcan Carr were brilliant, clearing ball after ball.

“In midfield, Cashel captain Mark Downey and Eoghan Connolly were superb, and stood up as massive leaders throughout this championship campaign. Every one of the Cashel forwards worked extremely hard to create and take scores, pressurising the Borrisokane defenders throughout the final.

"Each member of this Cashel panel should be proud of their efforts. There was huge work rate, discipline and commitment shown throughout this county final and the other three victories on way to getting there.

“This young team has worked very hard since January, coming in over Easter Holidays and at weekends to train and play challenge games.

“Congratulations and credit to coaches Brendan Ryan and Eoghan Ryan for their drive and commitment in having the panel well prepared so as to reap their deserved reward. Well done to all involved,” the school added.

Team: Chris Geraghty, Derry Ormond, Shane Farrell, Mark Casey, Ben Loughman, John Ryan, Lorcan Carr, Mark Downey (captain), Eoghan Connolly (0-9), Brian O’Dwyer, F. O Donoghue (0-3), Mossy Skeffington (0-1), Riain Quigley (0-2), Aaron Browne, Conor O'Dwyer (0-1). Subs: Niall O Dwyer, Jack Currivan, Charlie Costello, Conor Lowth, Conor Farrell, Niall Quaid, Luke Kevin and John Munane.