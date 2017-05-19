Cashel school shows incredible support to those bereaved by suicide

Cashel Community School’s ‘The Think Big Bank’ recently made a cheque presentation of €1,550 to Living Links, an outreach support organisation for those bereaved by suicide.

The students in the school bank worked closely with AIB student officer Aisling Ely throughout the academic year, organising different fundraising events to raise the money.

The highlight of their fundraising endeavours was a very successful coffee morning held on Christmas week in AIB Cashel.

Living Links Michael Egan and and Pauline Spain were thrilled to receive the generous amount at the presentation in the school.

"Many thanks to all the who supported us and in particular the local businesses who supplied us with sponsorship to run the fundraising events,” the school added.