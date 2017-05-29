Taoiseach Enda Kenny launches Tipperary culture plan to drive creativity

An Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD and Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD, were joined by members of the Tipperary County Council Culture Team at the launch of the Tipperary Culture and Creativity Plan in Dublin Castle recently.

The development of Culture Plans for every county is a cornerstone of Pillar 2 of the Creative Ireland Programme – Enabling Creativity in Every County.

Since the launch of Creative Ireland in December 2016, every Local Authority has established a Culture Team which includes arts officers, heritage officers, librarians, museum and gallery curators, led by a local Creative Ireland coordinator.

Each team has now put together a plan for their county to encourage communities and citizens to engage, participate and enable their creative potential.

Highlights from the Tipperary Culture Plan:

●A Message in Time Exhibition, which will explore the memories and stories of our past through digital animations, architectural discoveries, artistic interpretations and authentic postal collections

●Preliminary work for Hybrid by Alice Maher, planned for The Source Arts Centre in 2018 to support one of Tipperary’s most high profile, internationally-renowned artists

●A launch event for Heritage Week at the Rock of Cashel

●Festival Cluain Meala, the successful collaboration of three major festivals in the town: Medieval Wall Towns Day, Suir Valley Three-Day Cycling Festival and Clonmel Busking Festival

●Terryglass Arts Festival, a multi-disciplinary arts event

●Dromineer Literary Festival, with exhibitions, events, workshops and writing competitions

● Cashel Arts Festival, a four-day, family-friendly event with music, dance, visual arts, film, theatre, workshops, literature and more.

Minister Humphreys is looking forward to seeing this Culture Plan being implemented in Tipperary in the coming months.

“I would like to sincerely thank all of the Culture Teams in Tipperary who have been working so hard in recent months to help us realise some of the key ambitions in the Creative Ireland programme.

“Tipperary already has a vibrant cultural scene and through Creative Ireland we want to see more people in Tipperary participating in the arts locally.

“Through Creative Ireland we want to create an ecosystem of creativity in Tipperary and every other county nationwide; we want to see more people not just attending the theatre or going to a cultural event, we want to see them getting involved. In this way, we can help to build happier, healthier communities.

“The power of culture cannot be overestimated; arts and culture can open our minds, enliven our communities and enrich our children’s lives.

“The development of a Culture Plan is an important commitment in the Action Plan for Rural Development, because we believe that culture should be part of the development of every community, be it rural, urban or somewhere in between,” Minister Humphreys added.