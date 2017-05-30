Highly anticipated DVD about Carrick-on-Suir family on sale now

Highly anticipated DVD ‘Torn’ is now available has gone on sale in Tipperary.

The film tells the story of a family in Carrick-on-Suir during the 1916 Rising, and was written and directed by young filmmakers Patrice Cooney (22) and Rehan Ali (17).

Torn marks a first for Carrick-on-Suir as it is the first film written, set and filmed entirely in Carrick-on-Suir and its hinterland.

Produced as part of the 1916 Centenary Commemorations, this short film sheds light on the political and social divisions of the time and their effects on family and community life.

The historical drama features a cast of 27 local actors and performers, and many more helped bring the short film to the screen with technical and historical advice, music, sets, props and locations.

“This film is a first for Carrick-on-Suir, and in many ways for County Tipperary and Ireland.

“Torn tells a hitherto rarely told story during a defining moment in Irish history, so we’re over the moon to be able to bring it out on DVD for people to enjoy," she adds.

The DVD includes interviews with the cast, outtakes, a photo gallery and clips from the Different Voices concert which helped raise the funds to produce the DVD.

Torn was produced by The Tudor Artisan Hub and supported by the Tipperary County Council 1916 Centenary Commemoration fund.

The DVD is available at the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, for €10.