Setting Tipperary on fire - athletes continue to record new personal bests

Dundrum AC athletes turned out in very wet conditions for the Poulmucka 8k and 5k recently.

The course was challenging with plenty of hills and a particularly steep one of 500m long at 4km in the 8k and at 1k in the 5k.

11 Dundrum AC athletes took part in the 8k and two Fit4Life ladies did the 5k. There was a great spread of food afterwards. First home for the club in the 8k was 8th Gareth McGlinchey 27:22, taking a huge 42 secs off of his previous PB. Michael J Ryan also had a superb race to place 5th in 27:34, taking a huge 33 secs off of his previous PB. Michael Ryan was 7th in 28:13, and these three combined to win the men's team event. Next for the club was 16th Eamonn Morrissey 31:03, 17th Jim Halley 31:05 and was 2nd O/50, and 27th Linda Grogan 32:00, taking 9 secs off her previous PB and placed a fantastic 3rd Lady.

Other club results included 37th Laura Armstrong 33:21, taking a whopping 1 min 20 secs off, 50th Claire Devitt in a PB time of 34:36, 54th Mairead Julian 35:18 who was 2nd O/40 Lady, 59th Martha Quirke 36:03 and 60th Teresa O'Connor 36:03. In the 5k race, Fit4Life ladies results included 31st Elaine Murphy 27:59, taking 17 secs off of her previous PB, and 32nd Mary Shanahan 28:01, taking 2 minutes 17 secs off of her previous PB.

Kildare 10k

Linda Grogan placed 7th and 2nd lady overall (40:51) at the Newbridge Musical Society and Marie Keating Foundation 10k.

Dundrum AC's Linda Grogan at the Newbridge Musical Society 10k in the Curragh.

Walls of Fethard

Nine Dundrum AC athletes competed in the Walls of Fethard 6k on Thursday 25th May. It was a challenging course with lots of hills and the weather was quite warm. Club results: 3rd John McCormack 22:37, 11th Jim Halley 23:47, 17th Laura Armstrong in a PB of 24:51 and was 4th Lady, 26th Claire Devitt 26:20 and 34th Michael Moore 27:12. Fit4Life ladies all debuting over 6k: 58th Elaine Murphy 32:51, 62nd Caroline Dawdry 34:13, 65th Mary Shanahan 35:05 and 73rd Catriona Sadlier 38:52.

Dundrum AC's Jim Halley, Laura Armstrong and Claire Devitt at the Walls of Fethard 6k.

London run

The British Milers' Club was held at Eltham Track in London recently, with Kevin Moore representing Brighton and Hove City AC in the 5,000m. He placed a strong 4th in Heat 1 in a PB time of 15:13, taking 10 seconds off of his previous PB.

Stoneyford 10k

Noel Casey came 26th in a time of 42:08 at the Stoneyford 10k Challenge.

Kilmallock 5 Mile

John McCormack finished 21st in a time of 30:35 at the Kilmallock 5 Mile recently.

BK5K

Club results:

5th Dermot Hayes 16:39, 9th Gareth McGlinchey 16:55, 13th Colm Bradshaw 17:21, 16th Paudie Coen 17:37, 21st Michèal Coen 17:48, 24th Martin Keane 17:56, 27th John McCormack 18:06, 30th Stephen Ryan 18:09, 39th Sean McGrath 18:34, 48th Jim Halley 18:59, 49th Eamonn Morrissey 18:59, 55th Tommy Byrnes 19:05, 67th Donal Keane 19:37, 72nd Michael McCormack 19:48, 89th Jerry Hayes 20:17, 92nd Paudie Slattery 20:25, 96th Ali O'Connor 20:34, 113th Mairead Julian 21:12 PB, 115th Stephen McDonald 21:13, 123rd Mary Keane 21:30, 124th Catherine Fogarty 21:30 PB, 133rd Kate Ferncombe 21:53, 134th Orla Ryan 21:53, 149th Tommy Moore 22:14, 150th Martha Quirke 22:15, 163rd Holly Fitzgerald 22:46, 168th Brid Quirke 22:56 PB, 211th Tracie O Dwyer 25:01, 228th Miriam McCormack 25:35, 232nd Sarah Fitzpatrick 25:49 PB, 234th Cathal Heney 25:52, 237th Sarah Butler 26:03, 280th Aisling Decruis 28:14, 282nd Elaine Murphy 28:16 PB, 301st Kathleen Kiely 29:02, 313th Paula Quirke 29:34, 321st Grainne O'Dwyer 29:42 PB, 326th Darrun Astwood 29:55, 332nd Mairead O'Connor 30:16, 334th Mary Shanahan 30:18 PB, 336th Aine Bradshaw 30:21 PB, 337th Caroline Dandry 30:21 PB, 347th Orela Blake 30:59, 353rd Catriona Sadlier 31:27 PB, 414th Margaret Kelly 39:25, 421st Mary McDonald 40:31, 452nd Padraig Heney 49:04, 456th Ann Kenrick 51:30, 458th Sophie Blake 52:33, 459th Declan Blake 52:33.

Training

Juvenile training every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm at the track, Scout Hall, Dundrum. Some Monday nights are at the duck pond so please keep an eye out on the Fit4Life Dundrum page on Facebook.

Sympathy

The club offers their condolences to the family and friends of Michael 'Curley' Cunningham of Mooreabbey Milers AC who passed away recently. “He was a superb runner who covered all distances from 5k to Ultra Marathons and true gentleman. May he rest in peace,” Dundrum AC added.