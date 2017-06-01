What’s On in Tipperary this June Bank Holiday Weekend

Clancy Brothers Festival

The 10th Clancy Brothers Festival of Music and Art kicked off this week in Carrick-on-Suir with an opening concert featuring Dúnaill and a host of local talent.

With music in Carrick-on-Suir’s theatres, pubs and on the streets, the River Suir Festival, Art Trail, drama, workshops and family fun, this year’s festival promises to be unmissable and runs until June 5.

Highlights include Robbie O’Connell and Dónal Clancy (June 1) and Eleanor McEvoy (June 2) at Brewery Lane Theatre, and ‘Musical Society Goes Folk!’ (June 2) and the return of The High Kings (June 3) to the Strand Theatre.

Robbie O’Connell will also headline the Clancy Brothers Songwriting Competition final concert in the Nano Nagle Chapel on Sunday, June 4, featuring the finalists of the Clancy Brothers Songwriting Competition and ‘A Song for Carrick’.

The ever popular River Suir Festival returns to Seán Healy Park on Sunday from 2- 6pm with fun for all the family, including the Crehana National School Duck Race, raft racing, nature exhibits, Vikings, a planetarium, craft demonstrations, bouncy castle, river displays and nature and biodiversity exhibits in association with the Waters and Communities Office. There will also be an outdoor stage featuring Kill ‘Em Charlie, Jig Jam, Newfoundland and The Backyard Band.

New to the festival this year is the Exploration Dome Planetarium with 360 degree 3D projections, stunning graphics and advanced simulations which will amaze all who enter.

There will be more music on the Pub Trail than ever, the youth busking competition in the streets and music at the Heritage Centre outdoor stage on Saturday. Nature and heritage walks, lunchtime theatre at Brewery Lane, music, drama and art workshops for all ages, the Eoghan Power Memorial ballad singing competition (June 2) in Figgerty’s Bar, a Clancy family meet and greet (June 3) in the Nano Nagle Centre, and the ever-expanding Art Trail showcasing emerging and established artists from across the South East including the exciting new interactive multimedia arts project ‘If These Chairs Could Talk’ will also delight revellers. Visitors to the Art Trail can win a €100 voucher towards an artwork of their choice by getting a card signed at seven of the Art Trail venues. The Art Trail runs from June 2 - 5, and is a free event for all to enjoy.

Tickets for Brewery Lane Theatre from the Heritage Centre, tel. 051 640200; for the Strand from the theatre box office, tel. 051 645050; and for the Songwriting Competition Concert with Robbie O’Connell from the Tudor Artisan Hub, tel. 051 640921. Ducks for the Crehana National School Duck Race are available from 16 Main Street on Friday and Saturday from 10am – 6pm.

Further information from the Tudor Artisan Hub, 42 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir and on www.clancybrothersfestival.org.

London Calling in Mullinahone

JW Productions ‘London Calling’ concert, packed full of your favourite West End hits including songs from Wicked, Matilda, Sweeney Todd and Mamma Mia, takes to the stage at Mullinahone Community Hall at 8pm this Friday, June 2.

Tickets can be purchased on the door for €10. Concessions are priced at €5.

BBQ

Clonmel Lions Club are holding their annual summer BBQ in Eldon’s Bar on Friday 2nd June at 7:30 pm. Proceeds are in aid of The Friends of Bridgwater House and Knocklofty Rural Care Centre. There will be no admission fee but all donations will be gratefully accepted. Music by DJ Billy Bop. There will also be a raffle and some lovely spot prizes. The club are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year and Lions International is 100 years in existence.

Art exhibition

Cahir’s Gerry Davis will officially open his art exhibition ‘Canvas’ at The Source Arts Centre Gallery in Thurles on Friday, June 2.

Canvas is the second iteration of a body of work Gerry has been working on since late 2015. These paintings are an exploration of the spaces in the Wickham Street Studios in Limerick where he works. All are welcome to the gallery talk and official opening on June 2 at 7:30pm, and Canvas will remain at The Source until July 29. Opening times: Tuesday to Friday 10am to 5pm. Saturdays 2-5pm.

Bowling night

New Inn Women’s Group are going bowling and for a meal on Friday 2nd June. Bus leaving car park (opposite church) at 6:30pm. The group’s annual treasure hunt takes place on Tuesday 6th June at 6:45pm in Cahir. Meeting point is car park beside Cahir Castle. Walk to Swiss cottage and back. Contact Mary Francis on 052-7462252.

Concert

Popular Irish band The Indians will perform at The Times Hotel Hotel, Tipperary Town, on Sunday 4th June. Contact 062-31111 for more information.

Golf Classic

Cahir Park AFC's Golf Classic takes place this Friday 2nd June at Cahir Park Golf Club. Teams of three are €90 and tee box sponsorship is €30. Contact Paul on 087 413 9698 or Colm on 087-7829294.

Fundraiser

The Shamrock Lounge in Cahir are celebrating 30 years in business with a night of music this Sunday 4th June in aid of the local Alzheimer’s Society Group.

Club cycle

Ballybacon-Grange GAA Club’s annual cycle takes place in Goatenbridge on Monday 5th June. Routes will be 50k and a family 10k and 3k run/walk/cycle. €15 per cycle, or €15 per family. Registration from 8:30am. 60k cycle starts at 9:30am sharp, family event starts at 11am. Contact Grainne O'Leary on 0876992210, Rosaleen O'Leary on 0868279038, Michael Shone on 0879063483 or you can register on the club’s Facebook page.

