From Chicago to the Third World -Tipperary woman (20) set for life changing journey

A 20-year-old from Tipperary will undertake the voluntary adventure of a lifetime to one of the world's poorest countries this month.

Duhill’s Megan O’Gorman will travel to Nepal, a country bordered by China and India, to teach orphans basic hygiene skills and English for three and a half weeks.

Finance student Megan, who has just finished second year in University College Dublin, admits she is “anxious” about the journey.

“It’s more the fear of the unknown,” Rockwell College graduate tells The Nationalist.

“I went on a J1 to Chicago last summer, but going to a Third World country like Nepal will be different. The people don’t speak English, and I’m expecting the standard of living to be a culture shock,” she continues.

Nonetheless, the daughter of John and Alison O’Gorman is relishing the challenge, intent on using her skills to help develop the children she comes in contact with.

“My friend went to India and really enjoyed it, and I’ve been eager to go on a trip like this ever since.

"I hope to learn a lot from the experience,” Megan adds.