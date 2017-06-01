Ambitious Cashel Community School proudly display trophy haul

Cashel Community School are reflecting with pride and delight on their many successes during the 2016/17 academic year.

Amongst those were some great sporting achievements which yielded substantial trophies, including the senior girls securing victory at the Tipperary Schools B camogie blitz and the under 15 C footballers taking glory at a Rockwell College blitz.

“Fortunately we are in a position to afford these the appropriate display and presentation space thanks to the very welcome generosity of our local furniture and interior store Minogues,” a proud Cashel Community School smile.

“They very graciously presented Cashel Community School with a splendid display cabinet which after a few short weeks is already gratifyingly full.

“We are deeply appreciative of their great support and generosity. The school prides itself on its links with local businesses. We look forward to further success and the resulting trophies in 2017/18,” the school adds.