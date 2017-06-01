Cashel school puts measures in place save lives

Cashel Community School gratefully accepted a defibrillator funded by Amneal Pharmaceuticals on Thursday, June 1.

Speaking at the presentation, principal John Gallagher said: “Amneal’s ongoing support and generosity to Cashel Community School is greatly appreciated.

“We are profoundly grateful for this defibrillator which will enhance our capacity to respond to a cardiac emergency should the need arise”.

Clonmel woman (29) fighting cancer gets married in Dublin hospital

The idea to combine forces was the brainchild of sixth year student Chelsea Gibson.

An active member of the Order of Malta and Cashel Lions Young Ambassador of the Year 2017, Chelsea is all too aware of the need for access to a defibrillator.

“We hope it never has to be used, but thanks to Chelsea and Amneal our school is properly equipped,” principal Gallagher added.