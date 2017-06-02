Popular Clonmel man fronts band’s stunning new album cover

Tipperary's Des Dillon is at the heart of a Irish and Newfoundland traditional music band’s new album.

The cover for Cordeen’s album ‘Musical Bridge’, which is due to be released on Thursday 8th June to coincide with their ten day Irish tour, was designed by renowned artist Des.

The cover of ‘Musical Bridge’, designed by Des Dillon.

And Cordeen, a quartet of virtuoso accordion players and singers from both sides of the Atlantic, will celebrate its release that night with an exclusive Tipperary gig at Fethard Convent Community Hall.

Band member Benny McCarthy says Des was the “obvious man for the artwork” on their new album.

“Des is a great friend of mine for years and I worked with him on many projects including Teac A Bloc,” band member Benny McCarthy tells The Nationalist.

“Des is one of Ireland's great artists. He has a huge understanding of music and the instruments we are playing here as he plays melodeon himself.

“He also visited Newfoundland in past years so has an understanding of its connections to Ireland in landscape, people and music.

“The cover is really beautiful, full of detail, colourful and positive just like the music we recorded. A perfect match,” Waterford’s Benny smiles.

Benny promises “a superb night of entertainment” in Fethard on Thursday 8th June at 8pm.

Tickets are €15 and can be got from McCarthy’s in Fethard. Telephone: 052-6131149.