What a group of German tourists got up to in Cashel

German journalist Heinz Bück recently explored Tipperary and Ireland’s Ancient East by campervan.

He was accompanied by a small group of fellow campervan enthusiasts, who were here to soak up the spectacular scenery and the wealth of things to see and do around Ireland.

The group’s packed itinerary included a visit to the Rock of Cashel and Brú Ború Cultural Centre.

The trip was supported by Tourism Ireland in Frankfurt and Fáilte Ireland.

Heinz Bück’s posted lots of great photos and details of his Ireland adventure online – inspiring his readers and followers to come and discover Tipperary and Ireland’s Ancient East for themselves.

2016 was the best year ever for German visitor numbers to Ireland, with 650,000 German visitors contributing almost €400 million to the Irish economy.

Tourism Ireland is undertaking an extensive programme of promotional activity once again throughout 2017 to build on that success.

Zoë Redmond, Tourism Ireland’s manager for Central Europe, is confident that Heinz’s visit will result in lots of positive publicity for Tipperary and Ireland’s Ancient East.

“Tourism Ireland was delighted to support Heinz and his group on their journey through Ireland’s Ancient East.

“It’s a really effective way of engaging with his German followers, sparking their curiosity about Ireland.

“The group has been really impressed by our spectacular scenery, the range of things to see and do, as well as by the friendliness of the people they met," she adds.