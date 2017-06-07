PHOTOS: Communion and Confirmation elation across County Tipperary

First Holy Communions and Confirmations have been taking place across County Tipperary in recent weeks.

The joyous occasions brought families and friends together in Clonmel, Carrick-on-Suir, Ardfinnan and Powerstown/Lisronagh amongst other local communities.

The parish of Powerstown/Lisronagh congratulated the 18 boys and girls from Rathkeevin National School who received their First Communion in Powerstown Church.

"It was a beautiful ceremony and a wonderful day for all," local correspondent Marie Keating included in her weekly community notes.

"The children's beautiful singing stood out, and they did themselves, their school and their parents proud by the way they carried out all that was asked of them.

"Thanks to the Rathkeevin National School Choir for enriching the ceremony, to their teacher Elizabeth English for preparing them, and to musician Maura Forristal for accompanying them," she added.

The parish of Goatenbridge also congratulated those who made their First Holy Communion and Confirmation in Ardfinnan Church recently.

Send First Holy Communion and Confirmation photos to dylan.white@iconicnews.ie for inclusion in South Tipp Today.