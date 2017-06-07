Events galore for National Carers Week in Tipperary

Events are taking place across Tipperary for National Carers Week from June 12-16.

Monday 12th: Carers mass in St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, Clonmel at 10am followed by refreshments in Mai’s Café at Market Place.

Tuesday 13th: A mindfulness class will take place in Family Carers Ireland’s Clonmel office on 8 Sarsfield Street from 11am to 12pm.

Wednesday 14th: Try out a Indian head massage at Family Carers Ireland’s Clonmel office from 11am to 1pm.

Thursday 15th: Pamper Day to Japanese Gardens. Transport available. Contact Richie Molloy on 052-6170455.

Friday 16th: Information morning in Parish Rooms, Cahir, from 10am to 1pm. Guest speakers will include Patsy McGurk, winner of 2016 Eileen Anderson Award, and Peter Butler from Task Senior Alert Scheme. The occasion will also incorporate a vintage tea morning. A coffee morning will also take place at the Clonmel office from 11am to 1pm.