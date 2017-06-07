Clonmel kids have great craic on mystery tour to Cork

1st and 4th Clonmel Cubs thoroughly enjoyed a mystery tour to Trabolgan in County Cork recently.

They took part in outdoor activities including crazy golf and had great fun in the “swimming pool with the wave machine”.

The cubs stopped off in the park in Dungarvan and were treated to sausages and chips on the way home.

1st and 4th Clonmel Cubs annual award ceremony takes place on Monday 19th June at 7pm at their base.