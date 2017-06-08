Tipperary swimming sensation (9) wins county and All-Ireland medals with Kilkenny

An outstanding young Carrick-on-Suir swimmer has been making waves in the pool in recent months.

Carrick Dippers Swimming Club star Henri Culleton's county success has transcended him onto the national stage.

The 9-year-old won two gold county medals representing his home village Piltown in Kilkenny last January in the 25m freestyle and backstroke events.

Henri's swimming success saw him continue on to the National Community Games showpiece at the National Aquatic Centre in Dublin last month where he recorded the second fastest time of all 28 swimmers in the 25 m backstroke heats.

Henri was among the top 10 swimmers who progressed to the final where he placed 4th and was awarded with an All-Ireland Community Games medal.

Celebrations are continuing in the Culleton household following his “incredible achievement and one that will never be forgotten”.

Henri swims with Carrick Dippers Swimming Club in Sean Kelly Centre twice a week. He is in third class at Templeorum National School, and is described by his family as a “very focused and hardworking young man who thoroughly deserves his county and All-Ireland medals”.