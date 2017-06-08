Clonmel woman snaps up coveted Horse Racing Ireland position

Clonmel's Lisa Kirby is one of six interns in the country to make the cut with Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) for the 2017 summer season.

Lisa started her ten week work placement at Tipperary Racecourse this week. She is assisting in many areas of racecourse operations such as marketing, sales, digital media, website maintenance and raceday operations.

Lisa graduated from Dublin City University (DCU) with a degree in Communication Studies. She was treasurer of the Media Production Society in DCU and also actively involved with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

She has a keen interest in photography, gaining experience in Chicago, and also works part-time in promotions for Beat 102/103 FM.

This is the fourth year of the HRI Student Internship Programme since its launch in November 2013. A record 288 applications were received from throughout the country this campaign, with 25 students shortlisted for interview.