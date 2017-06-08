Iconic Irish jersey auction to raise money for Tipperary family after dad's (32) tragic death on holidays

A signed jersey from one of the most iconic games in Ireland’s football history is up for grabs as part of a fundraising auction to support a bereaved Tipperary family.

Former Ireland International Niall Quinn’s jersey, which he wore during Ireland’s historic 1-0 win over England at the 1988 UEFA European Championships, will be sold by private auction to raise money for the family of the late Kevin Fogarty, a native of Templetuohy.

Kevin, who had made Clane in Kildare his adopted home, died suddenly while on a family holiday in the UK last winter.

Just a month before his death, he had married his long-term partner Laurena Meagher. The couple had been together since they were teenagers, and have two children, Callum (8) and Layla-Jane (5).

Niall Quinn and Noel McGrath with Kevin's wife Laurena Meagher and children, Callum and Layla-Jane.

The auction for Niall Quinn’s jersey is running online until Monday 12th June, the 29th anniversary of the Ireland v England game in Stuttgart.

The auction will be the culmination of a wider series of fundraising events for Kevin’s family.

Four of Kevin’s friends participated in a 125km relay run from Templetuohy to Clane recently, which began with a family friendly fun run in Templetuohy and finished with a 5km run for all to Clane Football Club.

Following the run, there was a special fundraising event in Clane GAA Club, followed by a public fundraising auction which included a once in a lifetime chance to play golf in the famous K Club Palmer Course with AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh, and a signed 2017 official Manchester United football and jersey.

Niall Quinn at the Home2Home 125km family event.

Donations can also be made through the campaign’s GoFundMe page. All money raised will go directly to support Kevin’s family.